Amazon to raise price of Prime Membership again

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The subscription price is going up $20 to keep your Amazon Prime membership, making it $139 per year.

A monthly version will cost you $2 more.

Amazon says the increase is due to expanded services like Prime Video and same-day shipping.

It also cites rising labor and transportation costs affecting all sorts of goods and industries.

Amazon hasn't raised the Prime subscription fee since 2018 where the cost also went up $20 that year.