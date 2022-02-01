Restaurants may never return to pre-pandemic levels, experts say

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the National Restaurant Association (NRA) says some parts of the food industry may not return to how it was before 2020.

However, there may still be some good news on the horizon.

A recent report by the NRA shows how 2022 may be the start of a new trend due to the rise of more technology and a change in consumer behavior.

2022 is also predicted to have at least a 10 billion dollar increase in sales compared to 2019.