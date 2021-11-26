USPS preparing for the demand of holiday shipping rush

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Last year, the increased holiday demand for shipping caused by the pandemic caught the United States Postal Service by surprise.

The USPS processed more than 1.1 billion gifts through the mail which overwhelmed the system.

But this year, postal carriers say they are ready for it by bringing on 40,000 seasonal workers to help carry the extra load along with high speed sorting machines.

That includes three in the Twin Cities in Minnesota where there is also additional infrastructure in place for the holidays.

The postal service says the deadline for sending packages in time for Christmas is December 15th.

For Christmas cards, that deadline is December 17th.