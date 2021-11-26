Skip to Content
Consumer
By ,
Published 8:46 AM

USPS preparing for the demand of holiday shipping rush

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Last year, the increased holiday demand for shipping caused by the pandemic caught the United States Postal Service by surprise.

The USPS processed more than 1.1 billion gifts through the mail which overwhelmed the system.

But this year, postal carriers say they are ready for it by bringing on 40,000 seasonal workers to help carry the extra load along with high speed sorting machines.

That includes three in the Twin Cities in Minnesota where there is also additional infrastructure in place for the holidays.

The postal service says the deadline for sending packages in time for Christmas is December 15th.

For Christmas cards, that deadline is December 17th.

Consumer

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content