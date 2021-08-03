Skip to Content
Pixel 6 marks new smartphone era for Google

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Google kicked off smartphone season by previewing its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones by sharing a colorful assortment of new phones on its social media.

The phones feature the first-ever Google-made processor specifically designed for the Pixel and the company says the Pixel will be faster, more customizable and more secure.

The Pixel 6 features a 6.4 inch flat display with wide and ultra-wide cameras on the back, while the Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7 inch slightly curved display with a telephoto lens.

There is no word on pricing yet, but similar models go for about $1,000.

