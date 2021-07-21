Skip to Content
Peloton to launch exercise video games for its bikes

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Mover over Wii! Peloton is jumping into the exercise video game market.

The fitness company says it is working on its first fitness video game called "Lanebreak." It is a rhythm-based game for owners of Peloton's stationary bikes.

Players just hop on their bikes and try to keep up with the speed of the game's music cues while switching lanes on a virtual track.

The competition comes in when members compete to beat each other's highest scores and Peloton says an early version of the game is being tested in select homes right now.

The company hopes to fully launch Lanebreak this winter.

