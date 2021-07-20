CNN to launch their own streaming service CNN+

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - CNN is starting a subscription service called CNN Plus, serving both existing cable subscribers who want more programming and customers without cable.

CNN Plus will feature eight to 12 hours of live programming a day. It will also have original series' and something called "Interactive Community."

The Interactive Community will give subscribers the ability to engage directly with talent and experts about important issues.

The President of CNN Worldwide, Jeff Zucker, portrayed CNN Plus as the evolution of video news and the start of a new era for the company.

CNN Plus is slated ti launch early next year.