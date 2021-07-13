Elon Musk buys Virgin Galactic ticket for space

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Space-X and Tesla has reserved a ticket for a future flight on a Virgin Galactic Aircraft, according to Richard Branson.

This announcement comes one day after CEO of Virgin Galactic, Branson, and a crew rea hed space on a Virgin Galactic jet.

The Sunday Times reports that Musk put down a $10,000 deposit to book a seat, but there is not word yet on when the launch will take place.

Right now, a one hour jaunt on a Virgin Galactic space plane goes for $250,000. Roughly 600 people have showjn interest in the trip, including celebrities Tim Hanks and Lady Gaga.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is scheduled to fly into space on his own Blue Origin rocket later this month.