Life like robots to be utilized in new ways

Consumer

Hanson Robotics creates the first life like android in the world and more are to come

(KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - In this consumer segment we learn that the pandemic has created new uses for life like robots.

Sophia is one of the first life like androids in the world made by Hanson Robotics. Sophia is the first of many of her kind to be.

Sophia can understand emotion, create facial expressions and give a high five. The robot even created artwork worth of nearly $700,000.

The machines are being designed to work as healthcare aids. Robots are being utilized in new ways to help disinfect surfaces to delivering food at restaurants.

Some robots in Russia are even being used for customer service purposes.