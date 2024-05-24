Small Business Development Center holding 2024 Moonshot competition!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get ready to jump into the Shark Tank!

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Arizona Western College (AWC) will once again be hosting its annual Moonshot Rural Arizona Pitch competition.

"We're very excited to be able to host our biggest event of the year," said Crystal Mendoza, Director of the Small Business Development Center at AWC. "The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College is getting ready to celebrate our entrepreneurs. So this year we're inviting the community to come in and help us cheer on our entrepreneurs as they do a five-minute pitch presentation."

During the competition, attendees can cheer on local entrepreneurs and vote for their crowd favorite. SBDC wants to community to take advantage of this fun experience to network with our community leaders and local entrepreneurs.

To prepare for this event, local entrepreneurs take part in four different workshops where SBDC helps them develop a mini business plan and overview financial projections in preparation for a five-minute pitch in front of the community.

Just like last year, six participants from different industries will be pitching in front of the community and will provide information on the services and products that they're looking to sell or grow within Yuma in the county.

Moonshot Rural Arizona Pitch Competition 2024 is going to take place Friday, June 7, at the south wing of the Schoening Conference Center at Arizona Western College. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with lunch also being provided to the attendees.

The deadline to RSVP for the event is Tuesday, May 28.

Tickets for the event will be $40. Click HERE for more information.