Gas prices rose 7.01 cents in the past two weeks

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Retail gas prices went up by at least seven cents in the past two weeks. The national average price for regular gas now sits at $3.67 per gallon.

That's a penny more than what the price was one year ago, and according to the Lundberg Survey, there is a good chance that pump prices will rise another dime or more very soon due to a price surge that has been going on for more than three months, to the tune of just over 49 cents.

With supply down and demand up, the prices for raw resources that refiners must pay aren't likely to drop and may well keep rising.

