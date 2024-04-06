Over eight million laundry detergent packets recalled

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Over eight million bags of liquid laundry detergent packets were recalled by Procter & Gamble on Friday.

8.2 million laundry detergent packets distributed in the U.S, including Tide and Gain, were recalled due to a "risk of serious injury" involving the product packaging.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall includes certain lot codes of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024.

The CPSC said the outer packaging containing the packets meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk to children if the contents are ingested.

It also poses a risk of skin and eye injuries.

The detergent was sold at several major nationwide retailers, including Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Target, Walmart, Sam's Club and Home Depot.