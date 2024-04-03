Disney fends off boardroom blitz during shareholders meeting

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Disney CEO Bob Iger has fended off an aggressive challenge by activist investors seeking to take the company in a new direction.

Disney shareholders voted to re-elect the company's full board Wednesday.

The company's corporate leadership was facing a bold attack from billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz, who loudly pushed the company to come up with a concrete succession plan and derided efforts to make more diverse movies and shows.

But that crusade fell short, as disney shareholders voted to stay the course, denying seats for Peltz and his ally Jay Rasulo, a former Chief Financial Officer at Disney.

The widely expected victory caps a combative months-long process handing a defeat to Peltz and affirming efforts by Disney's board and CEO Bob Iger to turn around the $223 billion entertainment conglomerate.