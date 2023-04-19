Starbucks oil-infused drink causing complaints

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – People are talking about Starbucks' new olive-oil-infused drink; and it's not all good.

Customers are complaining that the coffee giant's "Oleato" is making them run…to the bathroom.

Starbucks recently introduced the drink hoping customers would be enticed by the novelty and the health benefits of extra virgin olive oil.

Former CEO Howard Schultz said it would transform the coffee industry and be very profitable.

However, the company may not have considered that the combination of coffee and olive oil might create an urgency to hit the restroom for some people.

A barista on the Starbucks Reddit page posted that half the team tried the drink and a few needed to quote "Use the restroom, if ya know what I mean.”

The reaction was also swift on social media.

One Twitter user wrote quote “That Oleato drink from Starbs makin' my stomach speak.”