Skip to Content
Business
By
Published 5:49 AM

Supply chain issue potentially causing alcohol shortage

(KYMA, KECY) - Here's some news that might re-ignite panic buying: supply chain issues are impacting the supply of alcohol in the U.S.

Experts say there's also a shortage of glass which is making it difficult for local manufactures to produce their brands.

Stores in Texas are limiting how many products customer's can buy.

The regional manager of a liquor store chain in Texas says it's alcohol available for sale is down about 25% since before COVID-19.

But, sales are up about 15%.

Business
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content