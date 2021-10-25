Supply chain issue potentially causing alcohol shortage

(KYMA, KECY) - Here's some news that might re-ignite panic buying: supply chain issues are impacting the supply of alcohol in the U.S.

Experts say there's also a shortage of glass which is making it difficult for local manufactures to produce their brands.

Stores in Texas are limiting how many products customer's can buy.

The regional manager of a liquor store chain in Texas says it's alcohol available for sale is down about 25% since before COVID-19.

But, sales are up about 15%.