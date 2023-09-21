Visit Yuma’s travel guide recognized for creative excellence

Summit Creative Award honors creative professionals at small- and medium-sized organizations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Visit Yuma’s 2023 travel guide earned a Summit Creative Award which is an international program for creative excellence.

The Summit Creative Award accepts entries and is judged on originality, uniqueness, visual appeal, and message effectiveness, said Visit Yuma.

JayRay, a marketing and communications firm, partnered with Visit Yuma to create the 60-page guide.

The guide's aim was to inspire travel to the Sunniest Place on Earth with the strategy to focus on cool and fun things to do while in Yuma.

Visit Yuma said the guide featured water access points, road trip adventures, and Yuma’s beautiful surroundings for photo opportunities.

Included in the guide are itineraries, quizzes, lists, local voices, and other features to draw in visitors.

“The bright, inviting travel guide highlights everything Yuma has to offer with lots of original,

entertaining content,” said Visit Yuma executive director Marcus Carney. “The guide shares new and

unique perspectives about Yuma and warmly welcomes visitors to check out our region.”