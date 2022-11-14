NFIB offers five tips to help Arizona shops and restaurants succeed on Nov. 26

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As chain stores and online retailers launch their holiday sales, Black Friday will not have the appeal it once did.

However, Small Business Saturday (SBS) keeps getting bigger and bigger, and it falls on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

According to a survey by American Express, spending at independent retailers and restaurants reached an estimated $23.3 billion last year.

Furthermore, the estimated spending was up 18% from $19.8 billion in 2020 and and increase from the $19.6 billion in 2019.

“Many small merchants specialize their offerings for those looking for unique gifts,” said Chad Heinrich, NFIB’s Arizona state director.

“And shoppers who appreciate knowledgeable and helpful staff may find themselves working with the store owner in selecting the perfect gift for a loved one this holiday season.”

Five ways shops and restaurants can make the most of SBS

All in all, here are five ways shops and restaurants can succeed on November 26.

This is according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB):

Stay on top of social media

Showcase merchandise that would make a great gift

Offer doorbusters

Partner with nearby businesses

Don't forget to tell your regular customers about Small Business Saturday

