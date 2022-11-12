California ski season starts early

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (NBC) - Ski season got off to an early start in Northern California this week.

Several resorts opened in the sierra-lake tahoe area on friday thanks to steady snowfall during the week.

Also, at Boreal Mountain Resort, snow guns were also firing onto the slopes for several day, making some hundreds of gallons of snow per day.

"We opened a whole week early. We got three to four feet of snow, we also got our snowmaking guns going. Five million guns have come out of those guns to put the product on the hill that you see behind me," Tucker Norred of Boreal Mountain Resort explained.

Last year, the resort opened at the end of October, but closed down for a few weeks before reopening.

Now, they are working to open more slopes in the coming days in addition to the two that opened Friday.

Another resort, Dodge Ridge, had its earliest opening in 18 years on Friday.

"I'm feeling great. I'm excited to be out here. I've been waiting for a long time. Snowboarding is my favorite part of winter and I've been waiting. And for opening early, that's the best thing to be expected for this coming up winter," Snowboarder Zander Clugston expressed.