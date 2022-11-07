Skip to Content
City of San Luis offices closed in observance of Veterans Day

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis offices will close on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

This is in observance of Veterans Day.

However, offices will resume regular business hours on Monday, November 14, 2022.

In the meantime, emergency and law enforcement offices will remain available.

If you need help from the police and fire departments, then dial 911 in case of emergencies.

For non-emergency situations and Public Works Department emergencies, dial (928) 341-2420.

Also, due to the holiday, residential trash collection routes will be as follows:

  • Monday and Thursday routes will now be on Monday and Wednesday
  • Tuesday and Friday routes will now be on Tuesday and Thursday
Dillon Fuhrman

