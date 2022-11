YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will host the 13th annual Walk to Remember event.

The event is for families to share memories of their loss of a baby during pregnancy or shortly after.

While registration starts at 8:00am, the walk and memorial service will begin at 8:30am.

After that, there will be closing remarks where families can read poems and share memories of their babies.

