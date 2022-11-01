YFD responded to over 330 calls, issues “Red Flag” warnings

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a press release, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 329 emergency calls of service.

Accordingly, these included 12 general fire responses, 4 mutual aides, 27 motor vehicle crashes, and 255 other medical emergencies.

They also responded to 31 special duty, public assistance, and residential assignments.

"Red Flag" warnings

Not only that, YFD mentions that they responded to five small brush fires.

Fortunately, the YFD easily put them out.

Furthermore, the YFD wanted to remind Yumans to observe the "Red Flag" warnings.

Whenever the National Weather Service issues these warnings, Yumans should obey all fire restrictions and area closures.

