Wreaths Across America’s National Tour adds stops in Arizona

Education exhibits honor veterans, essential workers and supporters

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wreaths Across America (WAA) recently announced that its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) traveling the country will spend about a week and a half in Arizona.

"The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes," shared Karen Worcester, executive director, WAA.

The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories. It also serves as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

Worcester added, "However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits."

Stops in Arizona will include:

SIERRA VISTA, AZ – Monday, April 12, 2021 – Yucca Moving and Storage will host the MEE for a private event to thank their employees for their volunteer efforts.

– Yucca Moving and Storage will host the MEE for a private event to thank their employees for their volunteer efforts. TUCSON, AZ – Tuesday April 13, 2021 – The East Lawn Palms Cemetery and Tucson Gold Star Mothers Chapter / Team Integrity Tucson will host the MEE at 1849 N. Kolb Rd., Suite 1010 from 9am – 4pm.

– The East Lawn Palms Cemetery and Tucson Gold Star Mothers Chapter / Team Integrity Tucson will host the MEE at 1849 N. Kolb Rd., Suite 1010 from 9am – 4pm. PHOENIX, AZ – Monday, April 19, 2021 – The American Legion Post 105 will hold an event open to the public to both honor and welcome home our nation’s veterans and thank them for their service. The MEE will be located at 12450 N 35th Ave, Suite 20 from 9am – 4pm.

– The American Legion Post 105 will hold an event open to the public to both honor and welcome home our nation’s veterans and thank them for their service. The MEE will be located at 12450 N 35th Ave, Suite 20 from 9am – 4pm. TOLLESON, AZ – Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – The Arizona Trucking Association will hold an open event for the public to both honor our nation’s veterans and thank our essential worker truck drivers for their commitment to keep America Going over the past year. The MEE will be at ATA located at 7500 W. Madison Street in Tolleson from 9am – 5pm.

– The Arizona Trucking Association will hold an open event for the public to both honor our nation’s veterans and thank our essential worker truck drivers for their commitment to keep America Going over the past year. The MEE will be at ATA located at 7500 W. Madison Street in Tolleson from 9am – 5pm. PHOENIX, AZ – Wednesday, April 21, 2021– The Paradise Valley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome veterans and the general public to an open event to both honor and welcome home our nation’s veterans and thank them for their service. The MEE will be located at the North Phoenix Baptist Church farmers Market at 5757 N. Central Ave. from 9am – 4pm.

The public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors. Members of the media, dignitaries, veterans and other interested groups are urged to come, ask questions, share stories and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.

To host the MEE in your community, whether it be for a parade, a school-related or veterans’ organization, or a public or private event, click here to make a request.