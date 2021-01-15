Mega Millions drawing tonight for $750M jackpot

DSW Living

(KYMA, KECY)- There is still some time to purchase a Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday night's drawing.

The jackpot soared to $750 million after no one won on Tuesday.

Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They're even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.

It is the second largest mega millions jackpot in history- the largest was $1.5 billion dollars back in 2018.