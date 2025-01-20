Donald Trump becomes the 47th President of the United States

WASHINGTON (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, but there were major changes in planning over the last few days due to concerns about the winter weather in Washington D.C.

The ceremony will now take place indoors, and Trump says he "ordered" the inuaguration address and other speeches to be delivered in the Capitol Rotunda, adding that it will still "be a very beautiful expereince for all."

Donald Trump taking the oath of office for the second time on Monday, but freezing temperatures moved the ceremony from outside Capitol Hill to the Capitol Rotunda.

The ceremony marks a significant political comeback and ends an election cycle full of twists and turns.

"We're all going to be sworn in together. That's the way I look at it. It's not me, it's greatest of all time," the president-elect said during a rally prior to the inauguration.

Trump dominated the republican primaries despite splitting time between the campaign trail and the courtroom when a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records, becoming the first former president to be convicted of a felony.

"The real verdict is goingo be November 5 by the people," Trump said outside the courthouse last year.

Two assassination attempts against Trump shook the campaign, and as he prepared for a rematch against President Joe Biden, Biden stepped out of the race and Democrats rallied around Vice President Kamala Harris.

Polls predicted a tight contest but Trump secured a decisive electoral victory, carrying all seven battleground states and the popular vote.

"It's now clear that we achieved the most incredible political thing...look what happened here," Trump said during Election Night.

Republicans now have control of the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Trump and his allies believe they have a mandate from the voters and have laid out ambitious goals for the first 100 days and beyond.