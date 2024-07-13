Shots fired during a Trump rally in Pennsylvania

UPDATE (4:08 PM): NBC News is holding a special report on the shooting. See attached video.

UPDATE (3:50 PM): According to two senior law enforcement officials, former President Donald Trump is safe and is expected to survive.

BUTLER, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump was rushed off stage after shots were fired during his campaign event in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The former president held a campaign rally at the Butler Farm show near Pittsburgh in the critical battleground state.

However, as he addressed supporters, what appears to be gunfire could be heard, prompting trump to duck behind a podium and Secret Service members to crowd the stage.

His motorcade has departed from the venue.

An official with the Secret Service says they are still gathering information on this incident.