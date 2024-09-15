Former President Donald Trump reported safe following shooting near his vicinity

UPDATE (1:26 PM): A source familiar with the matter told NBC News that former President Trump was immediately rushed to safety, and a person is in custody, being question by law enforcement.

Investigators also recovered an AR-style rifle near the scene.

A source familiar with the matter says Sunday's incident will not affect the former president's campaign schedule next week.

(KYMA, KECY/AP) - Steven Chenug, the Communications Director for the Trump campaign, issued a statement saying, "President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time."

According to the Associated Press, the Secret Service also reported that the former president was safe, that he was in Florida where the reported shooting happened, and that they are currently investigating.

The Associated Press also says the sheriff's department reported no injuries, and that the shooting took place near Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach.

Following news of the shooting, the Associated Press was told by White House staff that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the reported shooting near Trump's golf course and are relieved the former president is safe.

The shooting comes two months following an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.