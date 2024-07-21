President Biden announces that he has dropped out of the presidential race

UPDATE (11:26 PM): Following the announcement, President Biden posted a letter on his X account, reiterating that he's stepping out the 2024 race and said he will address the nation later this week.

In another post on X, Biden announced he's endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee for the Democratic Party.

A senior campaign official said they were informed of the president's decision shortly before the letter went out.

According to CNN, this is an about-face for the president who, up until the announcement, said he would stay in the race.

(KYMA, KECY/AP) - President Joe Biden has made the announcement that he will end his 2024 run for re-election on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press, the announcement comes almost one month following the first presidential debate between him and former President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press says Biden's debate performance "raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election."

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.