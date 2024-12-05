Disciplinary measures being taken following Trump assassination attempt in Pennsylvania

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe says disciplinary measures are being taken in the wake of the assassination attempt of President-Elect Donald Trump back in July.

Rowe testified before the House Task Force looking into the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania that left one person dead and three people, including the president-elect, injured.

Rowe said failures by Secret Service employees ahead of the rally warrant disciplinary action.

"The quality of the advance work in preparation for the Butler Farm Show visit absolutely did not meet the expected standards expected of this agency. Let me be clear, there will be accountability, and that accountability is occurring," Rowe expressed.

Rowe also said he's made changes at the agency to ensure similar failures do not happen again, including expanding the use of drones at venues and making sure there is a Unified Command at one single location for all protective sites, something that was not done on July 13.