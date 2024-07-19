Skip to Content
Funeral procession for Corey Comperatore

today at 10:47 AM
SARVER, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens of fire trucks and motorcycles led the funeral procession on Friday for Corey Comperatore, the former fire chief who was killed in a shooting at Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pennsylvania last Saturday.

Comperatore, who previously served as the chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department, died shielding his family to protect them as gunshots rang out at the rally.

The former president had just begun his speech when the sound of shots rang out and it became apparent that Trump was also injured when a bullet grazed his right ear.

The FBI has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the suspect in an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

