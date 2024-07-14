Pennsylvania governor holds press conference on Trump rally shooting

BUTLER, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The person that was killed during during the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at his Pennsylvania rally has been identified.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says 50-year-old Corey Comperatore is a hero who was trying to save his family when when bullets started flying.

Comperatore's daughter and his sister confirmed to NBC News that he died.

"Corey was a girl dad then Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community, and most especially he loved his family. Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community. I asked Corey's wife it would be okay for me to share that we spoke. She said yes. She also asked that I share with all of you that Corey died a hero. Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally. Last night was shocking for this community and for this commonwealth and I know for this country. Political disagreements can never ever be addressed through violence. disagreements are okay. But we need to use a peaceful political process to settle those differences." Gov. Josh Shapiro, (D-PA)

Shapiro has directed flags to be flown at half-staff in his memory and told reporters that he has not spoken directly with Trump.

Shapiro declined to answer questions regarding the ongoing investigation into the assassination attempt, saying law enforcement will provide further updates.

Two additional victims of the shooting are still in critical condition.