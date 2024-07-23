Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned after calls from both sides of the aisle for her to step down in the wake of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

The resignation comes a day after she faced questions from lawmakers of both parties over July 13 Trump rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania.

An official announcement on her resignation is expected later this morning, two law enforcement sources said.

