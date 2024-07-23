Skip to Content
Breaking News

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns

By ,
today at 7:45 AM
Published 8:14 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned after calls from both sides of the aisle for her to step down in the wake of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

The resignation comes a day after she faced questions from lawmakers of both parties over July 13 Trump rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania.

An official announcement on her resignation is expected later this morning, two law enforcement sources said.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content