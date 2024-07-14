Skip to Content
Two patients in critical condition following Trump rally shooting

NBC
today at 11:16 AM
PITTSBURGH (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two patients who attended former President Trump's rally remain in critical condition after they were admitted to a Pittsburgh hospital last night.

Officials with the Allegheny Health Network confirmed to NBC News that both individuals were being treated at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

According to officials, the two patients, who were at Saturday's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, are still in critical condition.

No other details have been released at this time.

