Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez files articles of impeachment against two SCOTUS justices

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) introduced articles of impeachment against two United States Supreme Court justices on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by Representative Ocasio-Cortez's Office, the articles of impeachment are against conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

The impeachment articles against Justice Thomas are: Failure to disclose financial information and refusal to recuse from matters concerning his spouse's legal interest as well as matters involving his spouse's financial interest.

At the same time, the impeachment articles against Justice Alito are: Refusal to recuse from cases in which he had a personal bias or prejudice and failure to disclose financial income information.

In the statement, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez said the justices' actions were "explicitly against the law."