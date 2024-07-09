White House physician releases letter on President Biden

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A White House physician explained, in a letter released on Monday, that President Joe Biden has been visited by a neurologist three times in the last three years as part of his annual physical exams.

White house physician Kevin O'Connor explained, in the letter, that Dr. Kevin Cannard was the neurological specialist that examined President Biden for each of his annual physicals.

The annual physical features a team of optometry, dentistry, orthopedics, physical therapy, sleep medicine, cardiology, radiology, dermatology and neurology specialists.

The letter confirmed that the president has not seen a neurologist outside of his annual physical.

Dr. Cannard has been the neurology consultant to the White House Medical Unit since 2012, and prior to the pandemic, he held regular clinics for active-duty military members assigned in support of White House operations.

The letter explained that Dr. Cannard has wide expertise, which makes him flexible to see a variety of patients and problems.