U.N. Security Council passes ceasefire deal

UPDATE (1:55 PM): The United Nations Security Council has passed a ceasefire deal, drafted by the United States, aimed at halting the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The resolution was approved overwhelmingly with 14 of the 15 Security Council members voting in favor and Russia abstaining.

China made no move to block the deal.

This comes after it was finalized on Sunday following almost a week of negotiations among members of the council.

The resolution calls on the militant group Hamas, which initially said it viewed the proposal "positively," to accept the three-phase plan.

Whether Israel and Hamas agree to the ceasefire proposal remains in question, but the resolution urges both parties "to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition."

President Biden outlined the plan on May 31, describing it as an Israeli initiative that would ultimately lead to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza as well as the release of all hostages.

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The U.S. is calling for the United Nations Security Council to vote on a draft resolution urging Hamas to accept the ceasefire-hostage release deal on the table.

The deal would bring about a full and immediate ceasefire with the release of hostages.

According to diplomatic sources, the vote is planned for Monday, but has not yet been confirmed by South Korea, which holds the Security Council presidency for the month of June.

The United States has been widely criticized for having blocked several earlier U.N. draft resolutions calling for a halt to the fighting.

Last month, President Biden launched a new push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal, separate from the United Nations.

Under the proposal, Israel would withdraw from Gaza population centers and Hamas would free hostages.

The ceasefire would last an initial six weeks, with it extended as negotiators seek a permanent end to hostilities.