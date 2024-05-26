Connecticut senator on Gaza, southern border and Uvalde

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan Sunday about the situation in Gaza.

"We know is that there's a humanitarian disaster unfolding right now in and around Rafah. We have not been able to get in significant shipments of humanitarian aid," Murphy expressed. "No matter how many people are dying from Israeli military operations, there are people dying every single day from an inability to access food and medicine."

During the interview, Brennan and Murphy talked about why President Biden isn't talking about the southern border, to which Murphy said:

"The president has the opportunity to go out there and talk about a Democratic Party proposal negotiated with Republicans that would get the border under control and a opponent president spent months and weeks whipping support for it or, and President Trump's desire to keep the border a mess because he thinks that it helps him politically." Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT)

Talks then came to a lawsuit, filed by the families affected by the Uvalde shooting two years ago, against video game makers and Meta platforms, like Instagram, to which Brennan asked Murphy what he thinks of the "idea that social media companies are and video companies are to blame." Murphy responded by saying:

"Our social media companies have a lot to answer for because these would-be killers, whose brains are breaking, often find inspiration for the crime that they are contemplating online. But, the solution here again is the same: You have to pass legislation. The courts can't solve this problem of school shootings."

To watch more of Brennan's interview with Murphy, click here.