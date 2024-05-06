President Biden awards Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to Army football team

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden presented the Commanders-in-Chief's to the United States Military Academy Army Black Knights for winning the college football series between military academies.

The Army sealed the trophy victory during the annual Army-Navy game, defeating the Navy Midshipmen 17-11 at Gillette Stadium in December.

"Game by game, play by play you've grounded out together. You beat Air Force, who was undefeated until you played them, foorcing six turnovers and winning by 20 points. A month later, you beat Navy the second year in a row. Today, you are taking home West Point's 10th Commander-in-Chief trophy, you should be very proud. And I want you to know I'm proud of you too. President Joe Biden

It's the Army's fourth trophy win in the last seven years and the 10th win in the game's history.

The trophy is awarded to the military service academy football team with the best regular season record, and the team presented President Biden with an Army jersey with the number 46.

"Every game after you hang up that uniform after you hang up that uniform, you put on another uniform, one representing the United States of America. Everyone, everyone on this state stepped up to serve, to lead, to join a long line of American servicemen each a link and chain of honor in America." President Joe Biden

The trophy was first awarded in 1972 by President Richard Nixon.