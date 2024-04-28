Niece of U.S. Israeli hostage on hostage deal

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Hanna Siegel, niece of Keith Siegel, a U.S. Israeli being held hostage by Hamas, spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday.

In the interview, Brennan asked Siegel if a hostage deal can be reached, Siegel said, "I do think a deal can be reached."

"A deal was reached in November. Dozens of women and children were released, including my aunt, Aviva Siegel. So we know that it's possible. And I do think that's really important to remember. The United States plays a critical role. It played a critical role in November. I think, you know, ultimately, this is a negotiation between Hamas and Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu in Israel." Hanna Siegel, Niece of U.S. Israeli Hostage Keith Siegel

However, Siegel says, "one of the things that really worries my family and worries me is that it's arguably not in Prime Minister Netanyahu's political interest to close a deal."

"For us, this is the moment...There was a video released a couple of days ago of another American hostage, Hersh Goldberg-Polin. I do think that these two videos are a signal from Hamas that they are ready to make a deal and a reminder that there are American citizens being held, including Keith." Hanna Siegel, Niece of U.S. Israeli Hostage Keith Siegel

To watch more of Brennan's interview with Siegel, click here.