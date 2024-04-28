Skip to Content
National Politics

Niece of U.S. Israeli hostage on hostage deal

By ,
today at 10:31 AM
Published 12:05 PM

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Hanna Siegel, niece of Keith Siegel, a U.S. Israeli being held hostage by Hamas, spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday.

In the interview, Brennan asked Siegel if a hostage deal can be reached, Siegel said, "I do think a deal can be reached."

"A deal was reached in November. Dozens of women and children were released, including my aunt, Aviva Siegel. So we know that it's possible. And I do think that's really important to remember. The United States plays a critical role. It played a critical role in November. I think, you know, ultimately, this is a negotiation between Hamas and Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu in Israel."

Hanna Siegel, Niece of U.S. Israeli Hostage Keith Siegel

However, Siegel says, "one of the things that really worries my family and worries me is that it's arguably not in Prime Minister Netanyahu's political interest to close a deal."

"For us, this is the moment...There was a video released a couple of days ago of another American hostage, Hersh Goldberg-Polin. I do think that these two videos are a signal from Hamas that they are ready to make a deal and a reminder that there are American citizens being held, including Keith."

Hanna Siegel, Niece of U.S. Israeli Hostage Keith Siegel

To watch more of Brennan's interview with Siegel, click here.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content