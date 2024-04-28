Jill Stein, Green Party presidential candidate, arrested during pro-Palestine protest

CLAYTON, Mo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein was among dozens arrested during a Pro-Palestine protest at Washington University on Saturday evening.

There was a scene outside the St. Louis County Jail in Clayton Saturday night as a crowd rallyed for the release of those protesters.

Washington University said a total 80 pro-Palestine supporters were arrested after refusing to leave the campus during a demonstration. Among them was Dr. Jill Stein, who was in town for her campaign, as well as her campaign manager and deputy campaign manager, according to her team.

"This is about freedom of speech, and not just any old freedom of speech, but freedom of speech on a very critical issue that needs debate and dialogue. And there they are sending in the riot police and basically creating a riot. Our universities are being challenged now fundamentally. Who are they for? Are they for war contractors and a future that will destroy all of us impoverish us? Or are they going to uphold principles of democracy that our colleges and universities are supposed to represent?" Dr. Jill Stein (G), Presidential Candidate

Washington University said those arrested would be charged with trespassing, with some protesters also facing charges of resisting arrest and assault, including for injuries to police officers.

Dozens of the protesters were released prior to midnight.