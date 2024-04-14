Skip to Content
President Biden attends G7 virtual meeting following Iran’s attack on Israel

today at 11:07 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden attended a video conference with G7 leaders Sunday morning following Iran's attack on Israel.

The group condemned Iran's attack that saw 300 drones and cruise and ballistic missiles at the country.

G7 leaders saying, in a joint-statement Sunday, that it stands in solidarity with Israel and it's people, and that they will continue to work to stabilize the situation and avoid further escalation.

The leaders said they will also strengthen their cooperation to end the crisis in Gaza.

