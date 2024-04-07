Maryland governor on Baltimore bridge collapse and rebuilding efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Maryland Governor Wes Moore spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday morning about the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore saying, "I don't know what the Baltimore skyline looks like without the Key Bridge."

"It's been there since I've been alive and it's now sitting in the bottom of the river with part of it sitting on top of the ship. So the recovery is gonna be long. But the resilience that we have seen from the people of our state and the people of the city of Baltimore has been inspiring uh where we've really rallied." Gov. Wes Moore (D-Mary.)

During the interview, Brennan and Moore talked about the rebuilding efforts, with Moore saying:

"I know this is gonna be a long project. This is going to be an expensive project, and it's going to require a whole lot of different hands and elements inside of it. But, I think people have come to know that we support labor in our state."

