Ohio representative on funding for Ukraine aid and Trump’s “God Bless the USA Bible”

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Ohio Representative Mike Turner spoke with Ed O'Keefe on Face the Nation Sunday about funding for Ukraine.

On the funding, Turner said there is "significant and very strong support among Republicans" for the next Ukraine aid package that will face a vote in the House, and he hopes it will pass before Congress takes its next break in late April.

"The CIA director and Secretary of Defense...everybody has made it clear that we are at a critical juncture on the ground that is beginning to be able to impact not only morale of the Ukrainians that are fighting but also their bill to fight. Putin knows this. This is obviously an area where we cannot allow Putin to win. Our European allies are saying that Putin's goal is a war beyond Ukraine with Europe. We need to stop him in Ukraine." Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH)

During the interview, O'Keefe and Turner talked about former President Donald Trump's "God Bless The USA Bible" that he has started selling online.

Turner said he had not seen that, but when asked if he would buy a copy, he responded with, "I'm not writing a check for that."

