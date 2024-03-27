Disney and Florida reach settlement agreement

ORLANDO, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A settlement has been reached between allies of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney.

In a meeting Wednesday, members of the Board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District approved the settlement agreement.

The settlement ends almost two years of litigation over who controls Walt Disney World's governing district.

The battle between the state and Disney started following Disney's opposition to Florida's so-called, "Don't Say Gay" law.

Work in cooperation

Disney had controlled a special tourism district governing its properties for decades until DeSantis moved to revoke that status, and appoint his hand picked board members.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District then moved to nullify agreements Disney had signed with the Old Reedy Creek Improvement District, which sparked numerous lawsuits.

Under Wednesday's settlement, both parties have agreed to drop state lawsuits and to work in cooperation going forward.

"I think with this settlement, which is complete and significant, we are eager to work with Disney. I'm certainly eager to work with Disney and all other businesses to make the country's tourism destination famous for a second reason, which is good government." Charbel Barakat, Vice Chairperson for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board

Reaction

Following the settlement agreement being reached, DeSantis reacted to the news saying:

"So we've always acted with all the Disney issues, Parents Rights in Education, replacing Reedy Creek and making sure that was a state control board, doing the you know, nullifying these covenants at the 11th hour. Everything we've done has been in the best interests of the state of Florida and we have been vindicated on all those actions. Going forward, we're gonna continue to govern with the best interests of the state of Florida. So I'm glad that they were able to do that that settlement. Those 11th hour covenants and restrictions were never going to be valid. We knew that the challenge to the state oversight board to replace Reedy Creek, that's not going anywhere, obviously, that was dismissed in district court. So we have an interest as a state in moving forward to make this region very strong. This oversight tourism oversight board and that district is a big part of that. And and I think that there's going to be ways where, you know, we can do things that are in the best interests of the state of Florida. And I think Disney can be a part of that."

Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle released a statement saying:

"We are pleased to put an end to all litigation pending in state court in florida between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district and serves the interests of all parties by enabling significant continued investment and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and economic opportunity in the state."

The so-called "Don't Say Gay" law bans classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades and was championed by DeSantis, who used Disney as a punching bag in political speeches until he suspended his presidential campaign this year.