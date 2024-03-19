Skip to Content
Congress reaches tentative deal on DHS spending

today at 5:39 AM
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Congress has reached a tentative deal to avoid a government shutdown.

Congressional leaders struck a deal Monday on funding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

It is a full-year appropriations bill, which should clear the way for Congress to begin the last six appropriations bills to fund the government through the end of fiscal year 2024, which is the end of September.

Details of the deal are not immediately available.

