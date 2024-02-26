Ronna McDaniel, RNC chairwoman, announces resignation

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A leadership shake-up of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is on the way as Ronna McDaniel announced on Monday that she will step down next month as chairwoman of the RNC.

The announcement comes two-weeks after former President Donald Trump publicly endorsed North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley to be the RNC's next chair, with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, serving as co-chair.

McDaniel released a statement that reads serving as the chairwoman for the past seven years has been on "honor and privilege."

She went on to say, "I have decided to step aside at our spring training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a chair of their choosing."

McDaniel is the second woman to head up the RNC.