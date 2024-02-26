Skip to Content
President Biden to tour southern border this week

today at 11:39 AM
Published 11:53 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden will visit the U.S.-Mexico border later this week. The White House announced plans for the visit on Monday.

Biden plans to meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement, and local leaders Thursday in Brownsville, Texas.

The president last toured the border in January of 2023.

The trip comes as Biden is pushing a Senate bipartisan border security agreement, and as Republicans continue to attack his administration's handling of migrants crossing into the U.S.

Biden's visit also comes the same day that former President Donald Trump has planned a trip to the border. Trump will deliver remarks at Eagle Pass, Texas, which is about 330 miles away from Biden's stop.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

