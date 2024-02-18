Senator Lindsey Graham on Trump’s NATO comments, Ukraine funding, and more

(CBS,, KYMA/KECY) - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham spoke with Robert Costa on Face the Nation Sunday morning about House funding for Ukraine and the border and the death of Alexei Navalny.

Senator Graham said he would vote "yes" on the House’s proposed $66 billion foreign aid package and U.S. southern border provisions. He also said the "Remain in Mexico" policy is the "number one game changer" that could help garner the support of "six to eight Republicans who want to help Ukraine, but believe that the bipartisan border bill was not sufficient enough."

"Let's make Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law. Let’s make them pay a price for killing Navalny," Graham said.

Graham said he expects legislation on the designation this week: "They deserve this designation…[Putin’s] one of the world's worst actors. He’s an indicted war criminal."

During the interview, Costa and Graham talked about former President Donald Trump's comments on NATO.

Graham said he would support former President Trump’s idea to send "smaller in number" humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan as a loan: "Why don't we do this, make a favorable loan to all three of these allies, let them pay us back when they can, if they can, because we’re $34 trillion in debt. That's the Trump idea. If you embrace that, I think you’ll get a lot of votes in the House and Senate."

However, Graham drew contrast with Trump on the U.S. southern border: "President Trump says let's wait on the border. With all due respect, we cannot wait. It's a national security nightmare."

Graham concluded: "I see a pathway forward now for Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel. I see a way to secure our border in a more simple fashion. Let's make Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism. All of this can happen in the next 30 days. It would be a game changer for the world."

