House to vote for resolution impeaching Secretary Mayorkas a second time

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - House Republicans will try again Tuesday night to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The vote will come a week after a failed vote to impeach Secretary Mayorkas over his handling of the border. That vote failed with a 214-216 vote.

It was initially 215-215 tie, until GOP member Blake Moore of Utah changed his vote to no to allow Republicans to bring up the bill again.

This week, the House GOP hopes the return of Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise will make the difference. Scalise was absent last week, receiving treatment for blood cancer.

If the vote is successful, mayorkas would become just the second Cabinet Secretary in U.S. History to be impeached, and the first in nearly 150 years.

It's almost certain that Mayorkas would be acquitted by the Democratic-controlled Senate.