Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy on Foreign Aid Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday about the Senate's consideration of the $95 Billion dollar Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific foreign aid bill.

Senator Murphy says he believes the emergency supplemental package for Ukraine will pass the Senate "by early to mid-next week"

"We have already moved past several procedural hurdles that require 60 votes," Murphy added.

On the bipartisan national security bill’s failure, Murphy said in part, "As soon as Republicans realized [the bill] was actually going to fix the border, they voted against it en masse because they want the border to remain chaotic because it helps President Trump and his re-election efforts."

To watch Brennan's full interview with Murphy, click here.