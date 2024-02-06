House to advance resolution impeach Secretary Mayorkas

Skip to Content
House to advance resolution to impeach Secretary Mayorkas

By , ,
today at 12:51 PM
Published 12:57 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The House has advanced a resolution to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The procedural vote passed by a vote of 216-to-209.

After two hours of debate, equally split between supporters, the House will hold a final vote on impeachment. The vote is expected at 5:30pm Eastern Tuesday night.

If it passes, Mayokras will become only the second Cabinet secretary in U.S. history to be impeached.

Republicans argue that impeachment hearings are needed due to record high illegal border crossings.

President Biden has denounced the charge to impeach Mayorkas as a political attack.

