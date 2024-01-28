Skip to Content
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Las Vegas

today at 3:41 PM
Published 3:57 PM

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Las Vegas Saturday for a series of administration and campaign engagements.

The vice president's trip focused on her engagement with Small Business Administrator Isabella Guzman and Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus Representative Steven Horsford.

During her visit, Harris announced a forthcoming Small Business Administration (SBA) rule that will make Americans with a criminal record, who have served their time, eligible for SBA loan programs that help individuals start and run small businesses.

"Every person in America should have access to opportunity and we have to be very thoughtful and intentional about and thrive about where there are obstacles to adjust that in and lets remove those obstacles."

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States

Harris also took part in a get-out-the-vote event, where she praised Las Vegas voters for helping to elect her and Joe Biden to office.

